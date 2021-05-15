Puducherry government to take over private medical colleges for COVID-19 treatment

A file photograph of the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, one of the private colleges to be taken over. Photograph used for representational purposes only

PUDUCHERRY

15 May 2021 12:47 IST

Four private medical colleges will be taken over; nodal officers appointed by the Health Department will coordinate admission and discharge process

With medical facilities at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC & RI) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) coming to a saturation point for treatment of virus infected patients, the territorial administration has decided to takeover private medical colleges for COVID-19 management in the Union Territory.

By an order of the Lt Governor, the Health Department would shortly have under its control four private medical colleges -- Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Aarupadai Veedu Medical College, Sri Lakshminarayana Institute of Medical Sciences and Sri Venkateswara Medical College Hospital and Research Centre-for admission and discharge of COVID-19 patients, a senior official told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The second wave of COVID-19 which saw an exponential rise in the number of people getting infected during the last three to four weeks has caused a huge strain on the medical facilities available at the designated COVID centres of IGGMC&RI and JIPMER. Both these hospitals have been running out of bed capacity, including oxygen supported, in the last few days. As on Friday, there are 889 patients undergoing treatment at both the centres and 738 at the four medical colleges.

“Once, the four medical colleges come under our control, we can increase the number of admissions for COVID-19 patients. Each of these medical colleges have around 700 beds at their disposal. Beds kept idle could also be made functional. The nodal officers appointed by the Health Department will coordinate the admission and discharge process in the medical colleges,” the official said.

The Department will also open oxygen bed facilities at the Chest Clinic and add 50 more oxygen beds at IGGMC & RI, the official added.