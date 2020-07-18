Puducherry government to start issuing applications for engineering and undergraduate courses

PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said the admission process would be completed by the end of this month

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, polytechnic, law and other undergraduate courses can start applying online and at colleges from July 20, Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the admission process would be completed by the end of this month. A decision on opening the colleges would be taken later.

Disclosing the assent given by the President for the bill passed by the territorial administration upgrading the Pondicherry Engineering College to a Technology University, the Minister said steps would be taken to soon launch the university.