Puducherry

Puducherry government to start issuing applications for engineering and undergraduate courses

Education Minister, R. Kamalakanna addressing a press conference on Saturday

Education Minister, R. Kamalakanna addressing a press conference on Saturday   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said the admission process would be completed by the end of this month

Candidates seeking admission to engineering, polytechnic, law and other undergraduate courses can start applying online and at colleges from July 20, Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister said the admission process would be completed by the end of this month. A decision on opening the colleges would be taken later.

Disclosing the assent given by the President for the bill passed by the territorial administration upgrading the Pondicherry Engineering College to a Technology University, the Minister said steps would be taken to soon launch the university.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2020 5:04:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-government-to-start-issuing-applications-for-engineering-and-undergraduate-courses/article32123177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY