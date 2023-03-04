Puducherry government to start distribution of cycles and laptops to students, says Chief Minister

March 04, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has initiated steps to provide free cycles to Class IX students and laptops to Class XI and XII students, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has said.

“Tendering process has commenced for the distribution. The cycles and laptops will be distributed to the students before the month end,” he said after distributing welfare assistance to people at Kariamanikkam village.

The National Democratic Alliance was committed to fulfil all its election promises. The government had already increased old age pension by ₹500. A new scheme has been introduced to disburse ₹1,000 per month as assistance to women belonging to Below Poverty Line families who are not availing any other government benefits.

The new scheme had attracted a lot of attention among the poor. Around 70,000 women belonging to BPL families have already applied for the scheme. The government had started distributing ₹ 1,000 per month to around 13,000 women. The remaining beneficiaries will be covered in a few months, he added.

The government was also keen to distribute rice through Pubic Distribution System outlets instead of remitting money into the account of ration card holders. The issue had already been taken up with the Central government, the Chief Minister said.

The Public Works Department had already started road repair works. In a few months, the department planned to complete all the repair works, he said. The programme was organised by the Women and Child Development Department. Legislator of Nettapakkam P. Rajavelou participated.