Puducherry government to set up bio-pharma park, aims to attracts more investments

A section of the Health Department is in the process of preparing a detailed project report to establish a bio-pharma park

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY:
October 14, 2022 18:15 IST

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government is in the process of setting up a bio-pharma park in Puducherry, Industries Secretary P. Jawahar said on Friday. 

Addressing a MSME business summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said the Drugs Control team under the Health Department was in the process of preparing a detailed project report to establish a bio-pharma park.

The establishment of the park was part of the process to attract more investments. The government has initiated steps to utilise the land previously acquired to set up a Special Economic Zone at Sedarapet, he said.

“The establishment of the park is linked to the proper utilisation of the land acquired for SEZ. We are expecting clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs to utilise the land for industrial activity very soon,” he said.

The government was expecting approval from the MHA for the draft of the bill for Ease of Doing Business in a few days. The administration was also working on ways to include Puducherry under Centre’s Capital Investment Scheme to avail funding for major infrastructure projects, including airport runway expansion, he added.

Customs clearance was awaited to start trial run of container operations from the port. The government has also plans to approach the Centre for assistance to provide additional facilities at the port, the secretary said. Mr Jawahar said the MSME sector was the backbone of Puducherry’s economy as it was one of the largest employers.

Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, N. Padmasri said a coordinated effort could address the grievances of MSME sector. Chairman, CII, Puducherry S. Sureender and Vice-chairman, CII, Puducherry A. Joseph Rozario were among those participated in the inaugural session.

