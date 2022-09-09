Puducherry government to raise ₹200 crore more from open market through auction of securities

Auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office on September 13. File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Puducherry territorial administration has decided to raise ₹200 crore more this month through auction of dated securities from the open market.

The amount would be raised by re-issuing 7.53% of State Development Loan which was issued on November 22, 2017, for an amount of ₹100 crore with an option to retain an additional amount of up to ₹100 crore.

Development Commissioner cum Principal Secretary to Government (Finance) Prashant Goyal said securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000, thereafter. Auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office on September 13, he said.

Interested persons, Firms, Companies, Corporate bodies, Institutions, Provident Fund Trusts, Regional Banks, Co-operative Banks should submit a single consolidated Non-Competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in between 10 30 a.m and 11 a.m on September 13, he said.

In July this year, the government had raised ₹200 crore by re-issuing 7.65% of (SDL) which was issued on March, 29, 2017. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had given permission for the territorial administration to raise ₹1,400 crore this financial year from the open market to meets its expenditure requirements, sources in the government said.