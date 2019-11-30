Puducherry

Puducherry government to raise ₹200 crore from open market

The government will sell securities in the form of stock to the public, an official release said

The government has decided to sell nine year dated securities in the form of stock to the public by auction, for an aggregate amount of ₹200 crore. Securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000 thereafter. The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the auction at its Mumbai office on Tuesday, an official release here said

