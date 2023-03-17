Government to provide free ride to women in PRTC town buses, says CM

March 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has decided to provide free bus ride to all women in town buses owned by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in the Assembly on Friday.

Winding up the general discussion on the annual Budget for the next financial year, the Chief Minister said the government had decided to extend free bus ride to all women travelling in town buses operated by the PRTC.

The Chief Minister had in the Budget speech announced free travel for women belonging to Adi Dravidar community in town buses of PRTC.

“In response to the demand made by the legislators during the Budget discussion, the government has decided to provide free bus travel to all women in PRTC town buses,” he said.

The government has also decided to include yellow ration cardholders under the ambit of Medical Relief Assistance. A sum of ₹5 lakh would be given to all cardholders in the Union Territory for treatment of certain ailments. The amount would be disbursed on the basis of approval given by a committee, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister has announced a hike in monthly pension to widows from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000. The government will provide a compensation of ₹7,500 per hectare to farmers in Karaikal for crop damage. The farmers would also be eligible for an incentive of ₹12, 000, he said.

On the demand to revive closed textile mills and entities under the Cooperative sector, the Chief Minister said as far the two textiles mills were concerned, the government wanted to first settle all the dues. The government was considering various options, including utilising the land owned by the mills for other industrial activities, he added.