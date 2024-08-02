Puducherry government to frame culture policy

The government will formulate a culture policy for Puducherry to promote cultural arts and nurture artists in the Union Territory.

This is one of the measures announced for the Department of Art and Culture that was allocated funds of ₹32.75 crore in the Budget for 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

It is proposed to undertake the renovation of the Keezhoor Memorial, the historic site of a referendum in favour of the merger of French establishments with the Indian Union in October 1954, that marked a milestone in the liberation movement in erstwhile Pondicherry.

The Chief Minister said efforts would be made to preserve the remaining features of Puducherry’s unique architectural heritage, in collaboration with the International Trust for Artistic and Cultural Heritage of Puducherry (INTACH), including through establishment of a new Museum for Karaikal region on Old Court Campus in Karaikal. Steps will be taken to protect the monument from natural disaster and human vandalism.

It is proposed, in association with Archaeological Survey of India, to set up an Interpretation Centre at Arikamedu, in the model of a Roman cargo ship.

‘Photography’ and ‘Elocution’ will be the additional disciplines in the conferment of ‘Puduvai Kalaimamani’ award. Special attention will be given to identify the performers of traditional arts, such as karagattam, oilattam, poikaalkudhiraiattam, nagaswaram, parai, etc., and emphasis made to promote the artists in indigent circumstances in collaboration with South Zone Cultural Centre.

Other proposals, include steps for improving Mahakavi Bharathiar and Pavendar Bharathidasan Memorial Museums with light and sound show, audio rendition, interactive programmes for students besides having anthologies of all works of the poets.

It is also proposed to stage sound and light shows and a State-level cultural festival in Puducherry.

