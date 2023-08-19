ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry government to conduct LDC recruitment exam on August 27

August 19, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The examination will be held at 107 centres in Puducherry, an official press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The Common Written Competitive Examination for recruitment to fill the post of Lower Division Clerk/Store Keeper Grade-3 will be held on August 27, 2023. The examination will be held at 107 centres in Puducherry, 14 in Karaikal, 6 in Mahe and 10 in Yanam.

The candidates can download their hall ticket from the website https//recruitment.py.gov.in. For any clarifications/assistance, candidates can contact: 0413-2233338 on all working days from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, an official release said.

CONNECT WITH US