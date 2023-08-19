Puducherry government to conduct LDC recruitment exam on August 27

August 19, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Common Written Competitive Examination for recruitment to fill the post of Lower Division Clerk/Store Keeper Grade-3 will be held on August 27, 2023. The examination will be held at 107 centres in Puducherry, 14 in Karaikal, 6 in Mahe and 10 in Yanam.

The candidates can download their hall ticket from the website https//recruitment.py.gov.in. For any clarifications/assistance, candidates can contact: 0413-2233338 on all working days from 10 a.m to 5 p.m, an official release said.