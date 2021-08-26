Puducherry government taking steps to strengthen power distribution, says L-G

PUDUCHERRY

26 August 2021 23:59 IST

Agreement to purchase 100 MW solar power from NTPC’s plant signed

In its efforts to strengthen the power distribution system in the Union Territory, the government has signed an agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Thursday.

Delivering her customary address on the opening day of the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, the Lt. Governor said the government would purchase 100 MW solar power from NTPC’s plant at Nokh in Rajasthan. Another agreement to purchase 140.64 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited too has been signed, she added.

In March, the government was able to synchronise 10 MW ground mounted solar power plant owned by a private entity with electricity grid. Already, a sum of ₹58.27 crore was spent for improving the distribution system, said Ms. Soundararajan.

Advertising

Advertising

On the Puducherry Technological University Act, she said the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology (PKIET), Karaikal and Yanam Engineering College would be made the constituent colleges of the Technological University.

The polytechnics in the Union Territory would also be brought under the university. PKIET would be positioned as non-conventional multi-disciplinary institute by starting courses such as Agriculture Engineering, Petrochemical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. To establish a new campus for PKIET, 25 acres of land had been acquired in Karaikal, the Lt. Governor said.

Research activities

The Centre had sanctioned ₹5 crore for research activities in Kanchi Mamunivar Centre for Postgraduate Studies. Approval had been received to start B.Tech (Mechatronics) with a sanctioned intake of 60 students and MBA programme in International Business and Innovation Entrepreneur and Venture Development with an intake of 60 students in Pondicherry Engineering College. The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology had approved setting up of its centre at Women’s Polytechnic College to offer diploma, certificate and training programme in IT-related job oriented courses.

BPL families

The government had also decided to waive miscellaneous fees for library, sports activities, laboratory, college day and magazine for students belonging to Below Poverty Line families, Ms. Soundararajan said.

Appealing to the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without hesitation, the Lt. Governor said the government was able to contain the spread of the virus due to the hard work of health staff.

“I would like to reiterate that the people of the Union Territory has voted this government with high expectations and hope that the august house under the guidance of Chief Minister will work hard to fulfil the expectations of the people and make the Union Territory prosperous, the Lt. Governor said.