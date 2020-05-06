Puducherry government should take over liquor business: AIADMK

The Puducherry unit of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has urged the government to take over sale of liquor as a measure to shore up revenue.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, AIADMK leader in the Assembly A. Anbalagan said the government was losing huge revenue in liquor sale.
Like in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the government should directly procure liquor from the distilleries and enter the retail business, he added.
If the government was not going to take over the business, it should auction liquor licence of bars annually as in the case of arrack and toddy.
The Excise Department had issued licence for retail, wholesale and bars for an excise duty of ₹55 crore, while 104 arrack and toddy shops are paying ₹94 crore a year. The government was losing around ₹500 crore revenue from liquor sale, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.