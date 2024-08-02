Puducherry government sets aside ₹15 crore to strengthen cooperative societies

The Budget for 2024-25 has made a provision of ₹15 crore for revival of sick cooperative societies in the Union Territory.

Making the announcement in the Budget, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government has taken steps to strengthen cooperative societies in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The funds would be utilised this financial year, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced the decision to reopen Pondicherry Cooperative Sugar Mill in Lingareddipalayam, with private participation for production of ethanol and sugar. The government also planned to convert the loans that were extended to some cooperative societies into grants, subject to certain conditions, he said.