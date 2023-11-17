Puducherry Government seeks tweaked proposal for Manapet tourism project

November 17, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government has sought a few modifications in the draft document prepared by a private consultancy firm for floating the Request for Proposal (RFP) to develop a 100-acre site identified in Manapet as a multi-product tourism attraction.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who chaired a pre-RFP consultative meeting in this regard with officials, is learnt to have asked the consultants, KPMG, to revise the draft report incorporating suggestions made during the discussions prior to engaging a concessionaire to execute the project.

The consultancy has been told to ensure that the RFP is more advisory than stipulative in nature given that the proposed project to develop Manapet envisages multiple products and services, Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said.

“Essentially, as we move into the stages of finalising the RFP and framing the Detailed Project Report guidelines, we have mooted providing private players who are making the investments to develop Manapet a degree of flexibility to determine their tourism offering. This is also vital from the viewpoint of evolving a sustainable revenue-sharing formulation under the Public Private Partnership model”, he added.

Only about 70 acres on the site will be available for construction as the remaining tracts are subject to Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The broad plans envisaged at Manapet include MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) events, recreation, adventure sports and a film city.

Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, Ashish Madhaorao More, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, D. Manikandan, Tourism Secretary, government secretaries M. Raju, A. Muthamma, L Kumar, A. Nedunchezhiyan, E. Vallavan, District Collector and N. Tamilselvan, Information Director were present.

