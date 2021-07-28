Puducherry government revives plan to expand runway

As per the new plan for expansion, the runway would be extended from its present length of 1,500 metres to 3,300 metres by acquiring 170 acres of land in the first phase

The government has revived its plan to expand the runway of Puducherry airport with a few modifications in the land plan.

As per the new plan for expansion, the runway would be extended from its present length of 1,500 metres to 3,300 metres by acquiring 170 acres of land in the first phase. The earlier plan was to expand the runway by acquiring around 400 acres of land, a large stretch of which was falling in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Over the last few days, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Civil Aviation portfolio, has held discussions with senior officials and the Director of Puducherry Airport, Vijaya Upadhyay.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also visited the airport on Wednesday to discuss the new plan.

The Minister told The Hindu that with limited land available, the expansion would be done in a phased manner. “We cannot acquire a vast stretch given our resource constraints and other difficulties involved. So, we have limited the area for expansion and the new land plan is ready,” he added.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said he had set in motion the process to hand over the land available with the Public Works Department to the Airports Authority of India and also to acquire land available here. “Our preliminary assessment is that around 70 acres will be available on our side and the remaining 100 acres we will have to get from Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The government would be soon approaching the Villupuram District administration for the purpose, he added.

Mr. Upadhyay said the expansion of the runway from its present capacity to 3,300 metres would enable wide-bodied aircraft to operate from here.

Recently, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had, on a call with the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, taken up the issue of resuming flights to Puducherry and runway expansion to accommodate ART/Bombardier Q 400 type aircraft with 90-seater capacity, without any load penalty.