Puducherry government reshuffles six PCS officers

Secretary, Legislative Assembly R. Mounissamy posted as Regional Administrator of Yanam

The government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of six Puducherry Civil Service (PCS) officers.

Secretary, Legislative Assembly R. Mounissamy has been posted as Regional Administrator of Yanam. Private Secretary to Speaker J. Dayalane has been given additional charge of Secretary, Legislative Assembly. Joint Registrar of Co-operative Societies P. Ragini has been given additional charge of Director, Women and Child Development.

Chief Superintendent of Jails S. Asokan has been given additional charge of Director Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department. The Director of Adi Dravidar Welfare Department S. Yeswanthaiah will hold the charge of Registrar of Cooperative Societies. P. Muthu Meena will hold charge of Deputy Labour Commissioner, a government order said.