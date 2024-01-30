Puducherry government releases vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old, condemned vehicles

January 30, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has released its Motor Vehicle Scrapping Policy - 2024, aimed at phasing out old and condemned vehicles in the Union Territory. The government had made an announcement in this regard in last year’s budget.

Official sources said the policy’s goal is to reduce vehicular pollution and phase out unfit and End of Life (ELV) vehicles by promoting recycling of vehicle scrap in an eco-friendly manner.

Guidelines for scrapping vehicles will come into force from April 1, 2024, and will be valid for five years.

According to the policy, the certificate of registration for vehicles owned by Central and State governments and their departments, shall not be renewed after a lapse of 15 years from the date of initial registration of the vehicle. However, this rule would not apply to special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security.

Transport Department officials said that steps would be taken to set up Registered Vehicles Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) in the Union Territory, and these would carry out dismantling and scrapping operations. The RVSFs established in Puducherry may accept and scrap motor vehicles registered in any of State or Union Territory under the jurisdiction of any registration authority.

After handing over of the vehicles from the owner or authorised person to the RVSF, the facility will issue a certificate of deposit as evidence of transfer or ownership of the vehicle. The certificate, which shall be tradeable, will be a necessary document for the owner to avail of incentives and benefits for the purchase of a new vehicle.

Vehicles covered under the policy

Vehicles which have not renewed their certificate of registration (RC), not granted a certificate of fitness; vehicles which are 15 years old or more, owned by government/PSUs/government agencies/autonomous councils etc.; vehicles which have been damaged due to fire, riots, natural disasters, accidents or any calamity, following which the registered owner self-certifies the same as scrap etc.; vehicles which have been declared obsolete or surplus or beyond economic repair; manufacturing rejects, test vehicles, prototypes; vehicles damaged during transportation from original equipment manufacturer to dealers or unsold or unregistered vehicles as may be certified by the vehicle original equipment manufacturer; auctioned, impounded or abandoned vehicles and any other vehicle voluntarily offered to a registered scrapping facility by the owner will be covered under the policy.

Tax concessions

According to a senior official, “As many as 850 old and condemned vehicles owned by various line departments have been identified for scrapping. The cost of replacing these vehicles has been estimated at ₹117 crore.”

The official added, “It is a voluntary scheme and owners of private vehicles have the option of scrapping their vehicles. Prior to scrapping, the owner of the vehicle has to give an undertaking on criminal record, litigation, and pending dues. The vehicle owners shall be provided with scrap value equivalent to 4-6% of the ex-showroom price of the new vehicles.”

“The government has decided that the tax concessions for newly registered vehicles against the submission of Certificate of Deposit (CoD) shall be equivalent to 25% of tax paid on the scrapped vehicles for non-transport vehicles and 15% in the case of transport vehicles. The concession shall be available for five years for both transport and non-transport vehicles and the government has set aside ₹2 crore for incentivising vehicle owners in the first year,” the official said.