Puducherry government reconstitutes State Animal Welfare Board

September 05, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Government has reconstituted the State Animal Welfare Board.

According to official sources, the Board will function under the chairmanship of the Secretary to Government (Animal Husbandry) until necessary amendment is made to the Puducherry Members of Legislative Assembly (Prevention of Disqualification Act), 1994 to reconstitute the Board.

The Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, several heads of departments and representative of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) are members of the 17-member animal welfare board.

2-year-tenure

The board with a two-year tenure will advise the government measures to prevent unnecessary pain or suffering to animals generally and more particularly when they are being transported from one place to another or when they are used as performing animals or when kept in captivity or confinement.

The board’s mandate is to advise the government or any local authority or persons in the design of slaughter houses or in connection with slaughter of animals so that necessary pain or suffering is eliminated in the pro-slaughter stages as far as possible and animals were killed wherever necessary in an humane manner as possible.

Initiate measures

It will initiate measures to “ensure that unwanted animals are destroyed by local authorities wherever it is necessary to do so either instantaneously or after being rendered insensible to pain or suffering.”

The board will also take steps for amelioration of animals by encouraging the construction of rescue homes, animal shelter and the likes were animals and birds may find a shelter when they have become old.

It will also endeavour to impart education in relation to the human treatment of animals and to encourage formation of public opinion against the infliction of pain or suffering to animals and for the promotion of animal welfare by means of lectures, books, posters, cinematographic exhibition, etc.