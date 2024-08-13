ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry government plans to waive fees of all students admitted through Centac under government quota seats

Published - August 13, 2024 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The territorial administration has decided to waive fees of all students admitted through the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) in government and society-run colleges, Minister for Education A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Wrapping up the discussion on demands for grants pertaining to Higher Education Department, the Minister said the government proposes to implement free education for all students studying in government/society-run colleges, under government quota seats admitted through Centac, from this academic year.

The government has also decided to extend Perunthalaivar Kamarajar financial assistance scheme to students admitted to other streams, such as dental science, veterinary science, arts, science, agriculture, law etc., through Centac from the current academic year. The scheme was hitherto provided only to MBBS students.

Also, the government has decided to exempt payment of full fees for students admitted under 10% government quota in NEET-based undergraduate medical courses, the Minister said. He also informed the Assembly that funds to the tune of ₹5 crore was sanctioned by the Union government to Tagore Government Arts and Science College under RUSA 3.0 scheme. The college has recently been accredited with ‘A’ grade during the re-accreditation cycle, the Minister said.

The government was in the process of filling-up vacancies in the Puducherry Technological University, he added.

