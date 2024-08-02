Puducherry government plans to procure 2.34 crore litres of milk

The Puducherry government has set a target of procuring 2.34 crore litres of milk from Co-operative Milk Producer Societies in this fiscal.

In the Budget for 2024, an incentive of 5% is proposed in terms of the value of procured milk.

The Cooperation Department, which has been allocated ₹59.49 crore, will aim to step up milk production through a 75% cattle-feed-subsidy via the Pondicherry Co-operative Milk Producer’s Union (PCMPU), throughout the year to the milk pouring members of the Primary Milk Producers’ Co-operative Societies to help minimise milk production cost.

As part of measures to attain self-sufficiency in milk production, the government proposes to distribute Single Milch Cow at 50% subsidy to 1,000 farmers.

With the ₹76.56 crore allocated for Animal Husbandry and Animal Welfare Department, it is also proposed to produce 1,000 In-Vitro Fertilised embryos through which high genetic potential female calves will be produced with 90% accuracy. Puducherry is the only State in India in which this scheme is being implemented free of cost with 100% subsidy, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy noted.

Key Village Units will be upgraded to Minor Veterinary Dispensaries as part of efforts envisaged in the Budget to provide quality veterinary service to the livestock farmers and to improve infrastructure.

To improve breeding efficiency and to increase the production of female calves, the government will continue the utilisation of Sex Sorted Semen under Rashtriya Gokul Mission – Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme.

For the first time, it is proposed to distribute Pellet Making Machine at 100% subsidy to 400 farmers and 10,000 Asil chicks to eligible farmers at 50% subsidy, he said.

The Pondicherry Co-operative Sugar Mill, Lingareddipalayam will be reopened with private assistance for production of ethanol and sugar.

It is proposed to convert the loans extended to some Co-operative Societies in the last financial year into grants, subject to the condition that the societies are able to generate at least 10% of the amount sought to be converted, the Chief Minister said.

Chicks with cage and feed at 50% subsidy will be given under Poultry Development programme to encourage backyard poultry production. The cost of each unit will be around ₹7,500. Considering the good response, it is also proposed to distribute 17,000 turkey poults at 50% subsidy this year also.

Compensation in the event of death of uninsured cows is raised from ₹6,000 to ₹25,000 from this fiscal.