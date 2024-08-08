GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Puducherry government plans to implement drinking water scheme at a cost of ₹480 crore

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announces the government’s decision to develop Thirukanchi into a spiritual destination and Villianur into a temple town, besides the commitment towards developing the land at Sedarapet-Karasur for industrial purpose

Published - August 08, 2024 08:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government has taken into account the developmental and welfare needs of Puducherry, while presenting the outlay of ₹12,700 crore, says Chief Minister while wrapping up the general discussion on the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday.

The government has taken into account the developmental and welfare needs of Puducherry, while presenting the outlay of ₹12,700 crore, says Chief Minister while wrapping up the general discussion on the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government has come up with a ₹480 crore scheme to provide clean drinking water to residents of Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly.

Winding up the general discussion on the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the government has taken into account the developmental and welfare needs of Puducherry, while presenting the outlay of ₹12,700 crore.

The Budget has provisions for infrastructure projects, generation of job opportunities and welfare schemes oriented towards uplifting people, he said.

Recalling the concerns raised by legislators on the lack of availability of clean drinking water, the Chief Minister said a project to supply potable water to residents would be taken up at a cost of ₹480 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced the government’s decision to develop Thirukanchi into a spiritual destination and Villianur into a temple town. He also reiterated the government’s commitment towards development of land available at Sedarapet-Karasur for industrial purpose.

Mr. Rangasamy said his government was taking measures to establish an IT park to create employment opportunities.The government would provide quality rice through the ration shops. The employees of ration shops would be provided the pending salary, he said.

Statehood issue

For the second time during the current Budget session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister expressed the need for upgrading the status of Puducherry to a full State. “Statehood is essential for the overall development of Puducherry. Our Members of Parliament should take up the demand for Statehood in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” the Chief Minister said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.