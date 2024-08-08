Puducherry government plans to implement drinking water scheme at a cost of ₹480 crore

The government has come up with a ₹480 crore scheme to provide clean drinking water to residents of Puducherry, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly.

Winding up the general discussion on the annual Budget for 2024-25 in the Assembly on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the government has taken into account the developmental and welfare needs of Puducherry, while presenting the outlay of ₹12,700 crore.

The Budget has provisions for infrastructure projects, generation of job opportunities and welfare schemes oriented towards uplifting people, he said.

Recalling the concerns raised by legislators on the lack of availability of clean drinking water, the Chief Minister said a project to supply potable water to residents would be taken up at a cost of ₹480 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced the government’s decision to develop Thirukanchi into a spiritual destination and Villianur into a temple town. He also reiterated the government’s commitment towards development of land available at Sedarapet-Karasur for industrial purpose.

Mr. Rangasamy said his government was taking measures to establish an IT park to create employment opportunities.The government would provide quality rice through the ration shops. The employees of ration shops would be provided the pending salary, he said.

Statehood issue

For the second time during the current Budget session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister expressed the need for upgrading the status of Puducherry to a full State. “Statehood is essential for the overall development of Puducherry. Our Members of Parliament should take up the demand for Statehood in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” the Chief Minister said.