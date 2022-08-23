Puducherry government plans bypass roads and flyovers to avoid traffic snarls: CM Rangasamy

N. Rangasamy | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The government is planning to build flyovers and bypass roads to easetraffic congestion in the town, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Intervening during the Question Hour, the Chief Minister said traffic congestion at signals that are considered gateways to the town has become a major issue ."The government is considering various options including construction of bypass roads and flyovers to solve the issue, " he said.

The government has tendered the work to provide a bypass connecting Arumparthapuram and 100 feet road on the Cuddalore side. Construction of the bypass would allow smooth flow of vehicles from Villianur to Indira Gandhi signal as vehicles coming from Villupuram would take the bypass to reach 100 feet road. Laying of the road would bring down vehicle movement at the Indira Gandhi signal, the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question raised by L. Sambath on the measures taken to streamline traffic at Marappalam junction, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the government has started the process to widen the stretch from Marappalam junction to Murungapakkam.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited has been tasked with the job to prepare a report on traffic management at Marappalam signal.

Based on the report, the government would evolve an action plan to ease congestion at the signal. The government was working ways to traffic snarls and accidents at Nellithope signal, he added.

Making an intervention on traffic issue, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the government would install new signals at 37 places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.