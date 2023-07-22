ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry government orders transfers of multiple PCS officers

July 22, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has ordered the transfer of several Pondicherry Civil Service (PCS) officers in Puducherry.

As per an order issued by the Lt. Governor on Saturday, Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Sathyamoorthy has been appointed as Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. He has also been given additional charge of Managing Director, Pondicherry Distilleries Limited.

Deputy Collector (Revenue), South, Villianur K. Muralidharan has been made Director of Tourism and has also been given additional charge of Managing Director, Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). Deputy Collector (Revenue), North, M. Kandasamy has been given additional charge as District Registrar of Puducherry.

While Director, Sainik Welfare, S. Sandirakumaran has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, A. Narendiran has been made Deputy Director, Industries. Director of Social Welfare A. Kumaran has been given additional charge of General Manager, Puducherry Industrial Promotion Development And Investment Corporation (Pipdic).

