Puducherry government notifies rules for scheme providing financial assistance to newborn girls

Newborn girls born on or after March 17, 2023 are eligible to get a financial assistance of ₹50,000 under the CM Cares Scheme for the Empowerment of the New Born Girl Child in Puducherry

August 08, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, launching a scheme to deposit ₹50,000 for new born girl child in Puducherry on July 31, 2023. File

Puducherry Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, launching a scheme to deposit ₹50,000 for new born girl child in Puducherry on July 31, 2023. File | Photo Credit: M. Samraj

The Women and Child Development Secretariat has notified the rules for the implementation of CM Cares Scheme for the Empowerment of the New Born Girl Child in Puducherry.

As per the rules notified, girl children born on or after March 17, 2023 are eligible to get a financial assistance of ₹50,000 under the scheme. The amount will be deposited in the name of the girl child in Sukanya Samriddhi account in the post office/scheduled commercial banks in the Union Territory within 90 days of the birth of the child.

The maturity value will be given to the child on attaining 21 years of age. The parent/guardian of the child should be a citizen of the country and resident of the Union Territory.

In case of untimely death of the beneficiary, the amount deposited in the account would be remitted back to the government account. If the child is found missing for seven years, the death of the girl child is presumed and the amount deposited would be closed and remitted back into the government account, the notification said.

The scheme was jointly inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a function held at Kamban Kalaiarangam on July 31.

Puducherry / welfare

