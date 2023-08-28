HamberMenu
Puducherry Government not interested in protecting the welfare of students, says Opposition leader

The Centralised Admission Committee is yet to initiate counselling for medical admission. The counselling for nursing was stopped with the first and second round, says DMK convenor R. Siva

August 28, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The delay in conducting the counselling for medical admission has once again showed that the All India N. R Congress led-National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory was not interested in protecting the interests of the student community, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Legislative Assembly, he said the Centralised Admission Committee was yet to initiate counselling for medical admission. The counselling for nursing was stopped with the first and second rounds, he said. 

“In the neighbouring State, the counselling for medical admission was nearing completion but in Puducherry it was yet to commence. The students and parents are confused. The government could not do anything to stop the NEET entrance and now they have failed to start the admission process. All this shows that the government was not concerned about protecting the interests of students,” the Opposition leader said. 

As far as nursing admissions go , he said around 60 more students would get admission in the third round of counselling but the process was not initiated for want of administrative clearance. The Lieutenant Governor has to state the reason for not giving sanction for the third counselling, he said.

The government also failed to get 50% of seats in private medical colleges, he added. “ We will wait till September 5. Otherwise, the party will launch an agitation to highlight the failure of the government in conducting medical admission,” he said. 

He also criticised the government for not implementing 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students in medical admission.

The Opposition leader also questioned the stand of the territorial administration on airport expansion. The government was trying to get land from Tamil Nadu without acquiring necessary property in Puducherry side for the expansion of airport, he said.

