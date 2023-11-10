Puducherry government hikes cinema theatre ticket prices

November 10, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Puducherry government has revised cinema ticket prices in the ₹10 to ₹ 30 range, across various classes at air-conditioned cinema theatres and multiplex screens, in response to a request by The Puducherry Theatres Owners Association.

An order from the District Magistrate (DM), E. Vallavan, stated that the tax-inclusive revised rates of admission for AC theatres are now ₹180 for a box, ₹170 for elite/balcony/deluxe seats, ₹130 for first class, ₹100 for second class seats and ₹60 for third class seats.

The rates for multiplex screens are ₹170 for elite/balcony/deluxe and ₹130 for premium seats.

The decision follows a careful consideration of the proposal of the Association to revise the rates of payment of admission to different classes of accommodation at AC cinema theatres in view of increased costs of maintenance and other reasons, the DM said.

The ticket prices have been revised after they were reduced during the post-COVID-19 recovery phase to bring crowds back to cinema halls.