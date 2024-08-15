Puducherry government has set aside ₹2 crore for farm loan waiver, says Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

The Puducherry government has taken a policy decision to waive farm loans to the tune of ₹13. 36 crore, which were taken by farmers from cooperative banks, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Thursday (August 15, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations on Beach Road, the Chief Minister said a sum of ₹2 crore has been set aside for the farm loan waiver programme in the Union Territory’s (UT) Budget for 2024-25.

Measures have been taken to reopen the Pondicherry Cooperative Sugar Mill at Lingareddipalayam with private participation this year, Mr. Rangasamy added. The mill will be ready for production of ethanol and sugar, and the government has decided to upgrade the facility for bread production at the Cooperative Milk Producers Union (popularly known as Ponlait). The production unit will be scaled up with a Central assistance of ₹40 lakh, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rangasamy also announced the strengthening of the criminal justice system in the UT. A sum of ₹6 crore would be spent to improve the sharing of information between departments such as the police, court, and jail. The programme would be taken up under the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System programme initiated by the Central government.

Upon his arrival for the Independence Day celebration, the Chief Minister was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. He then hoisted the national flag. After addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister presented awards and medals to various sections of people, including police officers, for their exemplary work in their respective fields.

He also witnessed a march-past by the various contingents of the territorial police, fire service, NCC, NSS, ex-servicemen, and school students. Cultural programmes, including those from other States, were held as part of the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A.K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Opposition leader R. Siva, legislators, and senior officials were present at the event. After the event on Beach Road, the Chief Minister visited the Legislative Assembly and hoisted the national flag.

Celebrations at enclaves

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the three regions of the UT. While Minister for Civil Supplies P.R.N. Thirumurguan hoisted the national flag at Karaikal region, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan did the honours at the Independence Day celebrations in Yanam. Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar hoisted the national flag in the Mahe region.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.