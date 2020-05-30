Puducherry

Puducherry government favours reopening of religious places from June 1

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

In an audio message to the media on Friday, Chief Minister V. Narayansamy said he had requested the Centre to allow the reopening of religious places in Puducherry

The territorial administration has requested the Centre to allow the reopening of religious places in Puducherry from June 1, Chief Minister V. Narayansamy said on Friday.

Mr. Narayansamy had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a relaxation of lockdown norms, so that religious places could reopen from June 1. In an audio message to the media, he said, “I hope the Prime Minister will take a favourable call on the subject. Heads of all religious places have adhered to the lockdown norms for more than two months and now they have requested for resumption of religious activity by taking personal safety precautions,” the Chief Minister said.

Not for power privatisation

Terming the decision of Centre to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory “unilateral,” Mr. Narayanasamy said his government will oppose the move as it was against public interest.

Power being in the concurrent list, the Chief Minister said the Centre should have consulted his government before taking any decision. Altering the present structure of the Electricity Department would require legislation in the Parliament and in the Assembly, he said.

“It is a service-oriented sector and entry of private players will change the nature of power distribution. The Centre should respect the sentiments of elected government,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also thanked DMK president M. K Stalin for extending support to the government for opposing the privatisation move.

