Puducherry government extends lockdown to June 14 with several restrictions

PUDUCHERRY

08 June 2021 00:09 IST

Revenue Secretary Ashok Kumar, in an order, on Monday night said all shops and commercial business establishments would function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. without air conditioners.

The government has extended lockdown restrictions from June 7 midnight to June 14 with several relaxations.

Revenue Secretary Ashok Kumar, in an order, on Monday night said all shops and commercial business establishments would function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. without air conditioners.

Vegetable and fruit shops would function from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shops inside Big Market would be allowed to function following COVID-19 norms.

Advertising

Advertising

All private offices would function with 50% staff strength. Takeaway in hotels would be allowed till 5 p.m. Retail liquor outlets, including arrack shops, would function from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said in the order.