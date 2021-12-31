Puducherry government extends COVID-19 restrictions till January 31

PUDUCHERRY:

Action would be initiated if markets, malls, restaurants and theatres continued to violate restrictions

The Puducherry government has decided to extend COVID-19 night restrictions till January 31 following the detection of two cases of Omicron in the Union Territory. The restrictions will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

Revenue Secretary Ashok Kumar in an order issued on December 30 night said the 'curfew' was planned earlier till January 2. “Though the number of fresh positive cases has come down there is detection of variant of concern, Omicron in the samples from Puducherry. Accordingly, measures are put in place till mid-night of January 31,” he said.

Social and cultural gatherings are permitted subject to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Action would be initiated if markets, malls, restaurants and theatres continued to violate restrictions, the release said.

The order issued by the Health Department on December 4 making vaccination mandatory should be complied by all. Those violating the order would be liable for penal action as per the provisions of the law, the release said.

“The Health Department should step up efforts to enforce compulsory vaccination besides carrying out door to door vaccination in UT. The region is lagging in vaccination compared to many other States and UTs,” the order said.