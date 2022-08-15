Puducherry government committed to solving the problem of flooding in Yanam: PWD Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Jal Shakti had sought an Investment Clearance Certificate from the Puducherry government to construct a flood wall in Godavari to stop flooding during rains in Yanam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Yanam Administration building, the Minister said the Centre had sanctioned ₹137.28 crore-worth flood mitigation measures in Yanam. Now, the Jal Shakti Ministry had sought clearance from the territorial administration to construct the flood wall, he added.

“The government is committed to solving the problem of flooding in Yanam. It has taken several steps to mitigate the suffering of the people hit by the recent floods in Yanam,” he said in his speech, a copy of which was released to the media.

The Yanam Administrator had sent a detailed report, assessing the damage due to flooding in the region. The report would be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for its consideration, he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also said the construction of a consultancy unit of Jipmer and a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Yanam was progressing fast. Both facilities would be made functional early next year. Admission to A.P.J Abdul Kalam Government Engineering College at Yanam would commence during the next academic year, he added.

Minister for Transport Chandirapriyanga and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar hoisted the national flag at Karaikal and Mahe regions, respectively.