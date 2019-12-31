Puducherry

Puducherry government awaiting L-G’s approval to distribute Pongal gifts, Minister says

Environment Secretary , Arjun Sharma with Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy

Environment Secretary , Arjun Sharma with Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The gifts, worth ₹170 each and containing rice and jaggery among other items, will be distributed once administrative sanction is given, said Minister M. Kandasamy

The government has sought administrative sanction from the Lieutenant Governor to distribute Pongal gifts worth ₹170 each to ration card holders, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after releasing a booklet and calendar of the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee at his chamber, the Minister said the file had been forwarded to the Lt. Governor for administrative sanction.

“We are waiting for sanction to distribute gifts ahead of the festival. We hope to get clearance from the Lt. Governor to distribute nine Pongal items including rice and jaggery,” he said

Mr. Kandasamy released a book titled ‘An illustrative guide book on plastic ban’. The book has details about banned single use plastic items and certified alternative materials available in the market.

He also released an annual calendar that highlights days to carry out environmental and science-related activities. The calendar will be distributed to all educational institutions, organisations and government departments.

Secretary, Environment, Arjun Sharma and Member Secretary, PPCC R. Smitha were also present.

