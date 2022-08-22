Puducherry Government announces free laptops for Class XI and XII students

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy presenting the Budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenting a Budget of ₹10,696.61 crore for 2022-23 in the Puducherry Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government has decided to distribute free laptops to Class XI and XII students in government and government-aided schools in the Union Territory in a phased manner.

The government would also re-introduce distribution of free cycles to Class IX students in government and aided schools in the Union Territory, he said.

In another landmark decision, the annual Budget has provided provision to give monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to women in the age group of 21 to 55 years and living below the poverty line. The assistance would be rolled out to women who are not beneficiaries of any other monthly financial assistance from the government, Mr. Rangasamy, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said in his Budget speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has introduced the new schemes without imposing any new tax to augment revenue. The government has also decided to extend the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Health Insurance Scheme beyond BPL families from the current financial year.

Under the extended scheme, even families considered to be above the poverty line would be eligible to get health insurance coverage for renal transplant also. From the forthcoming month, those who have submitted petitions for old age pension would be provided the assistance, the Chief Minister said.

Considering the welfare of differently-abled persons, the government has decided to enhance financial assistance from ₹25,000 to ₹1,00,000 for marriage between a differently-abled person and a normal person. Besides, marriage assistance has been enhanced from ₹50, 000 to ₹2,00,000 for marriage between differently-abled persons. Transport allowance for differently-abled persons has been increased from ₹100 to ₹3,000, the Chief Minister said.

Accepting the long pending demands of employees, the government has also decided to regularise the services of employees working for more than 10 years.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation for National Law University in Puducherry. Land for establishing the University has already been allocated, he added.

A sum of ₹ 3crore has been set aside in the Budget to set up a separate Department for Sports and Youth Services. Steps have been taken to upgrade all existing classrooms in schools to Smart Classes, he said.

A major chunk of the allocation in the current year has gone to the health sector. With a record allocation of ₹ 1,036.51 crore, the government has planned to establish e-hospital services in Government General Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital, start four more urban health centres, a new building for Karaikal GH and procure advanced equipment such as MRI and CT scan for all health care centres in the region.

The government has budgeted ₹26 crore for augmentation of drinking water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission. A sum of ₹72 crore has been set aside for construction of Individual Household Latrines, solid waste management and recycling of used water, he said.

In order to check growing crime against women and children, the government has decided to procure cyber tools and set up an Emergency Response Support System. More Women Help Desks will be set up in police stations. Traffic signals would be installed in 37 more places in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, he said.

Deviating from the written Budget speech, the Chief Minister also assured the House of the government’s resolve to fill all vacancies in various departments.