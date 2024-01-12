Puducherry government announces an additional ₹250 as Pongal gift for all ration cardholders

January 12, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

In addition to ₹500 disbursed as Pongal assistance to ration cardholders in Puducherry, the government has decided to provide ₹250 more to beneficiaries, ahead of the festival that falls on January 15, 2024.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a press release on Friday, January 12, 2024, announced the government’s decision to enhance the Pongal festival allowance. The assistance of ₹500 was already transferred to around 3.39 lakh ration cardholders in Puducherry. Further, ₹250 more would be remitted into the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

The government will incur an expenditure of ₹ 8.47 crores for the gesture to provide ₹750 as Pongal assistance to the people, the press release said.

Appointment orders given

In another press release, the Chief Minister’s office said appointment orders were given to newly-recruited storekeepers. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy personally handed over the orders to the selected candidates at a function held at the Legislative Assembly on Friday. Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan were present.

On Thursday, January 11, the Chief Minister gave appointment orders to 104 persons who had got selected for UDC posts through the recently-conducted written examination. Similarly, the Chief Minister gave the appointment letters to 109 persons selected for LDC posts.

