Puducherry government announces ₹3,000 as financial aid to all ration card holders, in view of restrictions

PUDUCHERRY

26 May 2021 14:22 IST

Around 3.50 lakh ration card holders would benefit from the government’s scheme

The Lt Governor has given approval to the government’s proposal to provide ₹3,000 each to all ration card holders to compensate them for the financial distress caused during the COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

“The government will provide ₹3,000 each to all ration card holders to alleviate the problems faced by the people due to the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19. The amount will be disbursed soon,” he told the media after the swearing-in of legislators at the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 3.50 lakh ration card holders would benefit from the government’s scheme. The government would also provide adequate compensation to the families of those who succumbed to the virus, he added.

He appealed to the public to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines given by doctors to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.