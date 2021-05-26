Puducherry

Puducherry government announces ₹3,000 as financial aid to all ration card holders, in view of restrictions

AINRC founder and Puducherry Chief Minister N.Rangasamy sworn-in as member of the 15th Assembly of Puducherry by the pro-term speaker K. Lakshminarayanan   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lt Governor has given approval to the government’s proposal to provide ₹3,000 each to all ration card holders to compensate them for the financial distress caused during the COVID-19 restrictions, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Wednesday.

“The government will provide ₹3,000 each to all ration card holders to alleviate the problems faced by the people due to the restrictions imposed to contain COVID-19. The amount will be disbursed soon,” he told the media after the swearing-in of legislators at the Assembly.

Around 3.50 lakh ration card holders would benefit from the government’s scheme. The government would also provide adequate compensation to the families of those who succumbed to the virus, he added.

He appealed to the public to get vaccinated and follow the guidelines given by doctors to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 2:23:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherry-government-announces-3000-as-financial-aid-to-all-ration-card-holders-in-view-of-restrictions/article34648268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY