Puducherry gets ventilators, O2 concentrators from Centre

Such support helping keep pandemic under control: L-G

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday handed over a consignment of COVID-19 resources, that included ventilators, received from the Centre, to the Health Department.

The tranche comprising 10 NIV ventilators, 30 oxygen concentrators and 22 emergency portable ventilators was handed over to Health Secretary T. Arun at the Government Pharmacy in Gorimedu. State Health Project Director G. Sriramalu was present.

The Lt. Governor told presspersons that the continuous release of medicines and equipment from the Centre was greatly helping augmentation of hospital infrastructure and management of COVID patients in Puducherry.

To illustrate the extent of capacity building, whether it was additional beds, ventilator equipment or testing facilities, she pointed out that 1,200 oxygen beds had been added in just two months.

Moreover, in response to a request by the administration, the Central Government on Sunday sent a letter of confirmation increasing the allocation of oxygen by additional 10 tonnes to the Union Territory, Dr. Soundararajan said.

The Black Fungus disease had been declared as notified disease under the Epidemic Act and the government was doing all that was necessary to create awareness among public. The Union Territory was holding adequate stock of vaccines and a requisition had been made with the Serum Institute of India, Pune, the Lt. Governor said.

Pointing out that the total number of Covid cases in Pondicherry had seen a sharp decline over the past few days, she reiterated her appeal to the public to volunteer for vaccination to beat the pandemic.

The administration had made sure of availability of adequate stock of medicines for COVID-19 treatment. Stern action would be taken against those who hoard the medicines and against those who sell it for a premium cost.

No tabacco pledge

Later, the Lt. Governor administered a pledge to government functionaries to mark World No Tobacco Day.

People should avoid consuming tobacco products in any form as it affected the lungs. The government would take necessary steps to create a tobacco-free environment in government offices, and the Raj Nivas was the first to be notified as a tobacco-free premises on Monday, Dr. Soundararajan said.