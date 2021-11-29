Puducherry gets over 1,200 mm of rain this northeast monsoon

Hindered: Vehicles at the waterlogged Indira Gandhi Square on Monday.

In November alone, the Union Territory has crossed the 100-cm rainfall mark

The Puducherry region has received 1236.8 mm of rainfall after the onset of the northeast monsoon alone. The rainfall received so far was higher than the annual rainfall received by the region. Puducherry normally receives around 1,200 mm of rainfall every year.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, between October 1 and November 29, the three regions of the Union Territory — Puducherry, Karaikal and Mahe — clocked “large excess” rainfall while Yanam received “excess” rainfall. During this period, Puducherry recorded 1,408.4 mm (124% over the mean), Karaikal 1,445 mm (92% over the mean), Mahe 912.6 mm (142% over the mean) and Yanam 566.6 (38% over the mean). In November alone, Puducherry has crossed the 100-cm rainfall mark.

During the 2020 northeast monsoon, Puducherry received 442.1 mm rainfall, 4% above normal. Mahe had the highest rainfall at 3425.4 mm, 37% above normal while Puducherry region had the lowest rainfall at 295.2 mm, 25% below normal.

The Puducherry region got a respite from the rain on Monday. The rain, which lasted till morning, caused minor inundation in low-lying areas.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy along with his supporters staged a demonstration near the District Collectorate on Monday to protest the delay in providing relief to rain affected persons in his constituency. He withdrew the protest only after Collector Purva Garg agreed to address the legislator’s concerns.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader R. Siva urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to request the Union government to depute another Central team to Puducherry.

He urged the Chief Minister to prevail upon the Centre to station the team for a few days in the Union Territory to assess the real damage when it floods.