Puducherry gets new CBSE school

A new CBSE residential school has been opened in the city.
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated The Scholar School, situated in Korkadu, Villianur. Education Minister A. Namassivayam launched a smart classroom at the institution.
V. Aroumougame, U. Lakshmikandhan, KSP Ramesh and Richard John Kumar, MLAs; K. Palanivelu, school chairman; N. Vasanthi, vice chairman; M. Suresh, correspondent; N. Senthil Kumar, secretary; and others participated.
A press note from the management said the aim was to develop the institution as a model school in Puducherry. Equipped with hostel facilities and buses, it will offer NEET/JEE coaching for students.
The school has started LKG to Class VIII admissions this academic year. The classes IX and X will commence next year.