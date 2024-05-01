ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry gets new CBSE school

May 01, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Education Minister A. Namassivayam at the launch of The Scholar School in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new CBSE residential school has been opened in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated The Scholar School, situated in Korkadu, Villianur. Education Minister A. Namassivayam launched a smart classroom at the institution.

V. Aroumougame, U. Lakshmikandhan, KSP Ramesh and Richard John Kumar, MLAs; K. Palanivelu, school chairman; N. Vasanthi, vice chairman; M. Suresh, correspondent; N. Senthil Kumar, secretary; and others participated.

A press note from the management said the aim was to develop the institution as a model school in Puducherry. Equipped with hostel facilities and buses, it will offer NEET/JEE coaching for students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The school has started LKG to Class VIII admissions this academic year. The classes IX and X will commence next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US