Puducherry gets new CBSE school

May 01, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Education Minister A. Namassivayam at the launch of The Scholar School in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Education Minister A. Namassivayam at the launch of The Scholar School in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A new CBSE residential school has been opened in the city.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated The Scholar School, situated in Korkadu, Villianur. Education Minister A. Namassivayam launched a smart classroom at the institution.

V. Aroumougame, U. Lakshmikandhan, KSP Ramesh and Richard John Kumar, MLAs; K. Palanivelu, school chairman; N. Vasanthi, vice chairman; M. Suresh, correspondent; N. Senthil Kumar, secretary; and others participated.

A press note from the management said the aim was to develop the institution as a model school in Puducherry. Equipped with hostel facilities and buses, it will offer NEET/JEE coaching for students.

The school has started LKG to Class VIII admissions this academic year. The classes IX and X will commence next year.

