Puducherry gets fast-track court to deal with POCSO cases

May 22, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory has established its first Fast Track Special Court (FTSC) at the Integrated Court Complex in Puducherry to facilitate expeditious trials and disposals of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Utilising funds sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and the territorial administration, the fast-track court was established on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court T. Raja inaugurated the special court in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and two judges of the Madras High Court, S. Vaidyanathan and G. K Ilanthiraiyan, both portfolio judges for Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official in the Law Department, there are 206 POCSO cases pending in the U.T.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Raja urged lawyers to study the POCSO Act carefully while representing their clients. “It is a stringent law. The lawyers should understand the provisions of the Act very well before presenting their case in the court. It is not like any other act,” he said. Justice Raja also urged the lawyers to keep abreast of the latest developments. “The lawyers should work hard to become successful. They should be widely read to gather more knowledge,” he said.

CM Rangasamy, in his address, said the government would extend all support to the community of lawyers and was committed to providing all facilities at the court. In case of need, more courts will be opened in the enclaves of the U.T., he said. The Chief Minister also agreed to consider the demand for the construction of an auditorium in the Integrated Court Complex.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and Law Secretary Sendil Kumar also attended the inaugural function.