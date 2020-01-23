Puducherry gets a ‘Bicycle Mayor’

Ragunath Veeravel, a cycling enthusiast and founder of Aaranya Foundation, an afforestation organisation, has been selected as the ‘Bicycle Mayor’ of Puducherry by BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise.

The BYCS powers the “Bicycle Mayor and Leaders Program”, a global initiative to promote cycling in cities and help get one billion more people onto bicycles.

Puducherry now joins other Indian cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram from where Bicycle Mayors have been chosen.

As “Bicycle Mayor”, Mr. Veeravel’s initial focus would be on creating awareness about cycling and its benefits from health and environment perspectives; to conduct community cycling rallies with effective participation from the community; setting up/starting cycling clubs in schools and colleges and teaching more women cycling for gender equality and removing the stigma associated with their cycling.

Mr. Veeravel said school and college students, employees from various private and government sectors, should adopt cycling for daily commute to make Puducherry India’s most cycling friendly city.

There was a need to bring change in mindset among drivers to develop respect towards bicycle riders, he said.