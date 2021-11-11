Puducherry gets 52.4 mm rain

Full of water: Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspecting Ossudu lake on Thursday.

PUDUCHERRY

11 November 2021 22:41 IST

Heavy rain at Wednesday night caused minor flooding

The Puducherry region received 52.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m Thursday. Within the region, Pathukannu received 46 mm, Bahour, 41 mm, and Thirukannur, 40 mm, according to the data available with the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The heavy rain at Wednesday night caused minor flooding in areas such as Krishna Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and Rainbow Nagar, an official release said.

Collector Purva Garg said people were evacuated to relief shelters and the government had opened 194 temporary camps. So far, around 13,000 food packets had been distributed to the affected persons.

Ms. Garg said major tanks were filled to capacity. The level in the Bahour tank stood at 2.78 metre and in the Oussudu tank at 3.37 metre. She said 21 huts and 4 houses were damaged in the rain after the northeast monsoon set in. Twenty-five head of cattle had been lost.

While Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inspected the Oussudu tank, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan visited the coastal hamlets.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the lean period assistance of ₹2,500 each to about 18,200 fishermen families, in addition to ₹4,500 each to an estimated 13,000 families under a Union Government scheme, would be given on Monday.