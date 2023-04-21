ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry gears up for first 12-day Maha Pushkarani festival in Thirukanchi temple

April 21, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The festival is to begin on April 22; the administration is expecting around 25,000 devotees to visit each day; arrangements have been made for people to bathe in the Sankarabarani river near the temple as well

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Thirukanchi Sri Gangavaraga Natheeswarar temple. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Puducherry District Administration has made elaborate arrangements for the 12-day Maha Pushkarani festival at the famous Thirukanchi Sri Gangavaraga Natheeswarar temple. 

The festival, which begins on Saturday, April 22, is being held for the first time. The administration is expecting around 25,000 people to visit the temple per day, on festival days. 

District Collector E. Vallavan, in a media interaction said all arrangements have been made for people to bathe in the Sankarabarani river near the temple. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 40 fishermen will be deployed near the bathing area to deal with any contingency. The administration has also requested the deployment of one company of the National Disaster Response Force for crowd management, he said. 

More than 200 policemen will be posted on the temple premises for traffic and law and order maintenance. The Pondicherry Road Transport Corporation will ply an increased number of buses to the temple, he said. 

At a separate press conference on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said if necessary, more forces will be deployed, after assessing the flow of devotees.

The police will be setting up help desks to assist devotees for the dharshan and for bathing. Stern action will be initiated against trouble-makers, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US