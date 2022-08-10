Puducherry’s GSDP grew by 2.90% and per capita income by 0.42 %: Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor of Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. File Photo | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

August 10, 2022

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on August 10 said that GSDP of the U.T. grew higher compared to the previous year

The Union Territory's Gross State Domestic Product grew by 2.90% and per capita income by 0.42% in 2021-22 compared to the previous year, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Wednesday.

Delivering her customary address on the opening day of the budget session of Puducherry Assembly amid a walk out by principal Opposition DMK and its ally Congress, the Lt. Governor said the GSDP of the U.T. has been estimated at ₹ 38,285 crore (current price) for 2021-22, which is 2.90% higher than the previous year.

The per capita income of U.T. increased from ₹2,15,583 (current price) for the year 2020-21 to ₹2,16,495 (current price) for the year 2021-22, showing a growth of 0.42%.

The government in the last financial year achieved a record high of 104% of revenue target. Of the total outlay of ₹10,414 crore last fiscal, the government spent ₹ 9, 793.29 crore, Dr. Tamilisai said.

Stating that UT was slowly coming out of the COVID -19 induced economic slowdown, the Lt. Governor said U.T. was able to achieve 6.50 % increase in tourist arrival despite restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

Listing out various achievements of the government, the Lt. Governor said it was implementing schemes to improve income of farmers and welfare measures for the upliftment of marginalised sections.

As soon as Dr. Tamilisai arrived in the house to deliver her address, DMK and Congress members wearing black shirts were on their feet protesting against the NDA government at Centre and U.T.

Opposition leader R. Siva before staging a walk out in the Assembly said the government had failed to perform in the last one year. He also criticised the Centre for not giving accord to the annual outlay of ₹ 11, 000 crore presented by Puducherry Planning Board.

Mr. Siva also flayed the Lt. Governor for not using her constitutional position to prevail upon the Centre to get early approval.

The house adjourned sine die as the government was yet to get clearance to present the budget.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to apprise them about the administrative situation in U.T.

Mr. Rangasamy in March had presented a vote on account of ₹3,613 crore for the first five months of the financial year. The government had to present a full budget to get the nod of house to get expenditure sanction for spending from September.