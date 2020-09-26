Puducherry

Puducherry farmers protest against new Bills

Up in arms: Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staging a protest against the farm Bills in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 26 September 2020 00:41 IST
Updated: 26 September 2020 00:41 IST

PM urged to withdraw legislation

Workers of the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union, the All India Kisan Sabha and trade unions affiliated to the Left parties on Friday staged a protest at Bahour and Villianur in Puducherry and Karaikal against the recent legislation brought by the Union government in the farm sector.

Workers, led by various Left party leaders, staged a demonstration condemning the Centre for bringing legislation which they said would destroy the sector.

They urged the Prime Minister to recall the legislation in the interest of farmers. Left party leaders said they would participate in the agitation called by the Congress in the Union Territory on September 28 against the farm bills.

