Puducherry farmers protest against new Bills

PM urged to withdraw legislation

Workers of the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union, the All India Kisan Sabha and trade unions affiliated to the Left parties on Friday staged a protest at Bahour and Villianur in Puducherry and Karaikal against the recent legislation brought by the Union government in the farm sector.

Workers, led by various Left party leaders, staged a demonstration condemning the Centre for bringing legislation which they said would destroy the sector.

They urged the Prime Minister to recall the legislation in the interest of farmers. Left party leaders said they would participate in the agitation called by the Congress in the Union Territory on September 28 against the farm bills.