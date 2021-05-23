Puducherry government extends lockdown till May 31

Lacking caution: People thronging Puducherry’s Goubert market on Sunday, flouting COVID-19 norms.

PUDUCHERRY

23 May 2021 23:19 IST

U.T. registers highest single-day toll with 34 fatalities

The lockdown has been extended till May 31 in Puducherry.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced on Sunday that while there had been some success in lowering the incidence of new COVID-19 cases, following the regulations in force from May 10 to 24, the extension of the lockdown by another week was required to bring the situation under control. Only essential shops would be allowed to function from 6 a.m. till noon during the lockdown.

The night curfew will continue. Detailed guidelines would be issued shortly, the Lt. Governor added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Territory registered the highest single-day toll yet in the second wave with 34 fatalities on Sunday, even as new infections continued to decline for the second successive day.

Puducherry recorded 24 deaths, Karaikal six and Yanam four to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,359.

The patients, including nine women, were in the 23 to 92 age range, and 18 of them had no recorded comorbidity.

The region-wise cumulative toll was 1,106 in Puducherry, 146 Karaikal, 81 Yanam and 26 Mahe. The Union Territory saw new cases drop for the second straight day with 1,448 cases. For only the second time since the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, recoveries (1,903) exceeded new cases.

Puducherry accounted for 1,160 of the cases followed by 198 in Karaikal, 56 in Yanam and 34 in Mahe. The test positivity rate dropped to 16%. The case fatality rate was 1.41% and recovery rate improved marginally to 81%.

The Union Territory had 16,851 active cases, of which 2,026 were in hospitals and 14,825 in home isolation. The cumulative caseload to date was 96,060, with 77,850 recoveries.

While 529 and 437 beds were occupied in the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute respectively, COVID-19 Care Centres had an occupancy of 655.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, Puducherry had a reserve of 33 isolation beds, though not a single one of the 212 allotted ventilator beds was available.

Meanwhile, 75 healthcare workers, 99 frontline staff and 2,147 members of the public were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

The number of persons vaccinated stood at 2,41,657, including 34,208 healthcare workers, 21,020 frontline personnel and 1,35,992 members of the public.