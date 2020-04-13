Puducherry extends lockdown till April 30

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday announced extension of lockdown till April 30 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Union Territory.
In an audio message, the Chief Minister said the territorial administration decided to extend the prohibitory orders till the end of this month as had been done by Tamil Nadu.
Fishermen and farmers could engage in their vocation and sell their produce in the market. Fish vendors should adhere to personal distancing norms while selling their produce, he added.
Vegetable and grocery shops would continue to function as in the past 20 days, he added.
Any relaxation for other sectors would be done based on the announcement to be made by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the Chief Minister added.
